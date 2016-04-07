This $5,000 Nintendo is made of 24K gold and you can buy it right now

The original Nintendo Entertainment System is gorgeous. Just look at it!

Wikimedia Commons Few things look more perfectly 1980s than the original NES.

It’s also over 30 years old, and many haven’t weathered the test of time with grace. Plenty outright don’t function, to say nothing of yellowed exteriors and gummy controllers. One company is solving that problem in a decidedly Trumpian fashion: by creating a modernised version, then covering it in 24-carat gold.

Behold: the limited edition, $5,000 Nintendo Entertainment System!

Join us below for a closer look at this rare, expensive beast!

The console is called the 'Analogue NT'. There are only 10 being made in gold! Analogue NT You'll notice up front that its maker, Analogue, gave its modernised NES two more controller ports. It's got two slots on top: one for United States NES cartridges, the other for Japanese cartridges. Bonus! Analogue NT BONUS FACT: The NES was called the 'Famicom' in Japan, a portmanteau of the words 'family' and 'computer'. Oh, also, it's covered in 24-carat gold! Analogue NT 'Each piece of the Analogue NT's aluminium enclosure is plated from the inside out in pure, 24k gold,' says the product page. 'Hand-polished and plated in Seattle, Wa.' Analogue NT Don't worry about a connection -- the Analogue NT NES comes with an HDMI output, which is used by all modern televisions. Analogue NT The bottom is transparent, so you can see the console's innards. Sadly, that means less 24k gold. Analogue NT Each console also comes with copy of the original 'The Legend of Zelda' game -- naturally, the gold edition of the game is included. The game turns 30 this year! Analogue NT Ready to drop five large on the gold-plated, special edition Analogue NT? Head over to the company's product page and get wild! Analogue

