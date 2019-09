Gold futures have really hit the ground running today. Right now, December contracts are trading right around $1120 an ounce, currently at $1119 and change, setting a new record.



As you can see here, spot prices neared $1120, have have pulled back a bit, but we’re still in nosebleed territory.

Want to get into gold? Here are 11 ways.

