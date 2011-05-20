HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Spanish Estate Comes With 60 Pounds of 24-Carat Gold

Photo: Courtesy of Kensington Properties/Christie’s

If 10,700 square feet of property with incredible views is not enough for you, you’re in luck. This gorgeous estate in Majorca, Spain comes with 60 pounds of 24-carat gold.Currently, the home, known as the Villa Colani is listed as “price upon request,” but just last year, it was listed on eBay for $28 million.



As for the gold, there’s 1,230 square feet of it throughout the house, some in the swimming pool, and the rest inside and around the house. The gold alone cost $1 million when the house was built in 2009.

Everything in the design of the home has circular shape; the home itself is circular, as is the shower, the kitchen, and there are solid golden sculptures throughout the home’s decor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.