Gold Miners Take A Beating As Stocks Plummet

Gold futures are down a whopping 3% to $1,213 today.



Prices plunged right after today’s bullish jobs report.

And gold mining stocks are taking a huge beating.

Here’s a quick look at what gold-mining stocks are doing.

Goldcorp is down 5.3%

Barrick Gold is down 8.1%

Newmont Mining is down 5.7%

Kinross Gold is down 8.3%

Randgold Resources is down 5.8%

