Gold Miners Take A Beating As Stocks Plummet

Mamta Badkar
gold miner indonesia caveA man mines for gold at Pidie district, Indonesia’s Aceh province November 3, 2009. The villagers can collect up to 1.5 to 2 grams of gold and earn up to 275,000 rupiah ($28) a day.

Gold futures are down a whopping 3% to $1,213 today.

Prices plunged right after today’s bullish jobs report.

And gold mining stocks are taking a huge beating.

Here’s a quick look at what gold-mining stocks are doing.

  • Goldcorp is down 5.3%
  • Barrick Gold is down 8.1%
  • Newmont Mining is down 5.7%
  • Kinross Gold is down 8.3%
  • Randgold Resources is down 5.8%

