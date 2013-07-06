Gold Miners Take A Beating As Stocks Plummet

A man mines for gold at Pidie district, Indonesia’s Aceh province November 3, 2009. The villagers can collect up to 1.5 to 2 grams of gold and earn up to 275,000 rupiah ($28) a day.
Gold futures are down a whopping 3% to $1,213 today.
Prices plunged right after today’s bullish jobs report.
And gold mining stocks are taking a huge beating.
Here’s a quick look at what gold-mining stocks are doing.
- Goldcorp is down 5.3%
- Barrick Gold is down 8.1%
- Newmont Mining is down 5.7%
- Kinross Gold is down 8.3%
- Randgold Resources is down 5.8%
