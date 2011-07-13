BUY GOLD: This Arizona Plot Containing Thousands Of Tons Of Gold Ore Is On Sale For $43 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

An empty plot of land is for sale on Sotheby’s for $43 million. But it’s not your ordinary property.The desert land in Scottsdale, Ariz., is known to contain 30,000 tons of gold ore, and the property could contain as much as 200,000 tons of gold ore.



For $43 million, you get 117 acres of beautiful desert land filled with cacti and red rocks, lots of gold, and underground passages (via Curbed).

