Olympians Screwed As "Gold Medals" Hardly Have Any Gold In Them

Photo: AP

If you are so skilled as to bring back a gold medal from the Olympics, you shouldn’t run out and get it melted down, according to the Wall Street Journal.They report that, at this year’s games, the things aren’t even made out of gold, unless you consider 6 grams of gold plating on top of silver the real thing.



The medals are significantly heavier this time around and worth way more, but still not the solid gold end- -of-career investment most competitors hope for at a price of $500 melted down.

Still, if you’re a little short of cash for skates, you’ll do anything, right?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.