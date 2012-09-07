Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross Tells Us About Post-Olympic Life

Photo: Ashley Lutz

Sanya Richards-Ross won a gold medal for the U.S. track team in London.Now that the Olympics are over, the 27-year-old Jamaican-born beauty is focusing on her other passion: fashion.



We ran into Richards-Ross backstage at New York Fashion Week, where she told us what she’s been up to.

“It’s been great, I’ve just been preparing to go to Fashion Week,” Richards-Ross said. “Fashion is the thing I am absolutely the most passionate about besides running.”

It’s not surprising that Richards-Ross made an appearance on the Fashion Week carpet. She’s known for fighting Rule 40, a regulation that restricts how athletes can promote their sponsors. She also recently appeared on BET.

She is scheduled to attend a variety of shows throughout the week, including that of one of her favourite designers Rachel Roy. She’s also doing a special fitting with Elie Saab, who is best-known for designing Halle Berry’s Oscar dress.

Eventually, Richards-Ross brought out her gold medals and posed with BCBG designer Max Azria.

Richards-Ross wore a black and cream-coloured silk jumper backstage. On several occasions, she was mistaken for a model.

