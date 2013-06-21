Gold Now Down 6.4%

Gold just keeps heading lower today.



It’s been falling since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s press conference yesterday, in which he suggested that quantitative easing could be completely finished by mid-2014, but the selling really got started overnight and a lot of the damage was done this morning in European trading.

Then, it hit a low of $1285 an ounce. After rebounding in North American trading, gold headed lower once again, and just broke through its earlier lows to make a new low at $1281. (In the past few minutes, gold has rebounded back to $1285.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.