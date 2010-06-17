Gold Mania Turns Deadly, As 111 Children Die Of Lead Poisoning In Nigeria

Stories about “blood diamonds” are well-known, but gold has its own very dark underbelly, and the fact that the world is going crazy for physical gold will only make depressing stories like this more common.



Al-Jazeera:

At least 163 people have died in northern Nigeria in recent weeks as a result of lead poisoning from illegal gold mining in several remote villages.

Henry Akpan, the Nigerian health ministry’s chief epidemiologist, said on Friday that 111 children were among those killed in Zamfara state, many of them under the age of five.

The poisonings began when villagers started digging illegally for gold and transporting crushed rock home from the mines.

Nigeria has asked for help from global organisations, like the WHO, to deal with the problem.

