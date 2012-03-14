Gold Instantly Juts Lower After Fed Announcement

Joe Weisenthal

Bernanke is probably happy with the market’s reaction to the FOMC rate decision.

Stocks are saying strong, Dow up 131.

And gold has instantly jutted lower.

So you could think, perhaps, that this means that there’s a modest amount of disappointment that there weren’t any QE3 hints.

But the fact that the stock market is holding up undermines that a little.

