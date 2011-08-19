Gold Lord of the Rings Wedding Bands for the Geeks

Most of the human race seems to think that love is enough when it comes to wedding bands – but geeks like me want a little bit extra even if it is a wedding band we are talking about. So while I do love my wife and the wedding band does remind me of her – making sure that the band is Precioussss makes it all the more desirable. Besides it would make me chuckle with joy, each time I had a look at it.

Presenting, the Lord of the Rings wedding bands available in 10K, 14K or 18K gold. Each ring is carefully handcrafted one at a time. Prices range from $699 for the 10k ring to $1949 for the 18K gold ring.

Each One Ring is deeply engraved on the outside and the inside.

Outside Engraving:



One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them.

Inside Engraving:

One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them.

The Rich Times

