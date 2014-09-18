Gold Looks Like Death

Remember gold?

We used to talk a lot about it around these parts, but we’ve pretty much stopped following it ever since the whole goldbug, Fed-hater thing got so thoroughly discredited.

Anyway, it’s not looking so hot. In fact, it kind of looks like death.

Here’s a chart going back a number of years.

As you can see, it’s close to hitting 4 year lows as the US economy recovers and the dollar strengthens.

