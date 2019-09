UPDATE: It just hit $1785. Take a look at the new graph.



Check out gold.

It’s taken a major spill today, and just passed $1800. After breaking $1900 on Monday, the barbaric relic dived yesterday and kept diving today. The biggest trigger seems to be a move back to equities as markets rally this week.

