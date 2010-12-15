Hey "Vigilantes", Please Explain Why Gold Just Dived

Gold just took a nose dive in the wake of the FOMC announcement.



What’s interesting is that bonds did too, prompting cries of VIGILANTES!

And yet, if vigilantes were somehow seeing a collapse in the dollar or hyperinflation, would gold really be moving like this?

Maybe investors are just moving out of gold and bonds and into stocks ahead of 2011’s big projected equities surge?

