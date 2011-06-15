Gold Just Rocketed On All Of This Morning's Terrible News

Gold just made another huge move higher this morning, just as equity markets opened in the U.S.
All the uncertainty over what’s happening with Greece and the euro, coupled with a horrible Empire State Manufacturing Survey number, is likely part of the reason for the spike.
Note, gold was trading around $1515 at 8:30 AM ET, and is now at $1532.
Photo: Finviz
