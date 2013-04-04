Gold Just Got Whacked

Gold is having another rough day after yesterday’s selloff.



The shiny yellow metal has been trending down since around 10:15 AM, but it really took a hit in the last 15 minutes or so, dropping another $10 just since then (though now it’s starting to retrace its losses a bit).

Right now, it’s down around 1 per cent on the day, trading near $1560 an ounce.

Yesterday, Société Générale put out a big report declaring the end of the era of gold. Most of the sentiment we’ve seen on gold lately has been negative.

