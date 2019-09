Gold just got slammed by a big trade. Check out the chart below (via Nanex).

As the volume sub-graph shows, over 10,000 futures contracts were traded at 10:14 AM ET, seeing the price of the metal fall from $US1245.50 an ounce to a low of $US1212.60 before rebounding back to current levels around $US1234.

