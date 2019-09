According to CNBC, William Dudley, President of the NY Fed is set to deliver a very dovish speech arguing for more government intervention to achieve the Fed’s dual mandates of employment and price stability.



And you know what that means. Dollar weakness and gold strength.

Photo: KITCO

