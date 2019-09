Gold just spiked minutes after equity markets opened. It has gone from $1542 around 7 AM ET, to $1556 around 9:45 ET.



Whether the spike is on concerns over liquidity conditions in China, or jitters ahead of today’s FOMC decision is unknown, but the precious metal is flying.

