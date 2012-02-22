Gold Jumps To A 2-Week High

Gold for April delivery was up 1.88 per cent today reaching $1,759 per ounce, but below a 52-week high of $1,918.10. Gold futures spiked on news of the Greek bailout deal.



Meanwhile, other metals moved higher as well, with silver up 3.42 per cent, platinum up 3.45 per cent and copper up 3.53 per cent.

Copper and gold futures are also being buoyed by China’s decision to cut its reserve requirement ratio and easing lending conditions.

Here are some top performers:

Newmont Mining Corp is up 3.52%

Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold is up 3.02%

Here’s a chart of how gold has been trading today:

