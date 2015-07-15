For the first time since August 2009, gold is cheap

Finally, gold is cheap.

In its latest fund manager survey, Bank of America Merrill Lynch noted that on a valuation basis, gold was viewed as “undervalued” by fund managers for the first time since August 2009.

By BAML’s measure, the precious metal is 1% undervalued.

Of course, it’s been a long road down for gold, which is now almost 40% lower than its all-time high hit back in 2011.

In a note to clients on Monday, Rick Bensignor, chief market strategist at R.F. Lafferty, said that $US1,150 — with a small margin either way — is a big price level for gold.

At $US1,159, gold hits a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from its all-time high, a key technical support level.

Bensignor adds that at around current prices, almost every buyer since 2009 is holding a losing position, and in his view, it’s either time for a further drop or a bounce higher: the current price won’t be sustained.

On Tuesday morning, gold prices were unchanged at around $US1,155 an ounce.

And by at least one measure, people think gold is a buy.

