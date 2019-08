Photo: Chris McGrath/ Getty Images.

Gold is being slammed in early Asian trade on Friday, continuing to unwind as investors dump the perceived safe haven as fears over a UK Brexit continue to subside.

In recent trade the spot gold price is fetching US$1,251.51 an ounce, down 0.3% for the session.

It has now lost 5% since hitting a two-year high of US$1,315.55 an ounce on June 16.

Spot Gold Hourly Chart

