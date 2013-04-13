Gold Is Tanking AGAIN

Gold has erased 5 per cent of its value today.



It just took another big leg down after getting hit several times this morning and trading sideways for most of the afternoon.

However, it’s just come into some renewed selling pressure late in the day, and is now trading around $1487 (it started the day around $1560).

Technically, gold is now in a bear market thanks to today’s massive decline.

Click to enlarge

