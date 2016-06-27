Gold is surging

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Markets are open in Asia and the Brexit chaos continues to unfold. As a safe haven asset, gold, yet again, is flying.

Fresh from posting its largest one-day percentage increase seen since the global financial crisis, the spot price has rocketed to as high as US$1335.30 an ounce in early Asian trade, extending its gains from the lows struck on Friday to 6.6%.

It currently trades at US$1,334.30 an ounce, up 1.43% for the session.

The price now edging towards the high of US$1,358.20 an ounce struck on Friday, something that at the time marked the highest level the precious metal had traded since March 2014.

Spot Gold Daily Chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.