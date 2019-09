The jobs number is out, and it disappointed.

The economy added 169,000 non-farm payrolls in August, missing expectations of 180,000.

As a result, gold was up as much as 1.43%, after being down more than -0.40% prior to the print.

It’s come back down a bit now.

Oil is up 0.88% to $US109.33.

