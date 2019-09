Gold is ripping.



It was trading around $1190 an ounce at 10 AM, but right now, it’s racing higher – currently trading at levels around $1215.

It’s unclear what is driving the move, but the buyers appear to be rushing in at the moment. Check out the volume on the sub-graph below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.