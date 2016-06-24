Gold is soaring

Photo: Hannes Magerstaedt/ Getty Images.

Market turmoil is good for one commodity: gold.

Investors are fleeing to safety as the United Kingdom appears to have voted to leave the European Union.

As of 6:27 a.m. (1:27 a.m.), gold has soared 5.69% to roughly $1,335 an ounce. The precious metal had dived as low as $1,255 an ounce at and risen as much at 7% around earlier on Friday morning.

Most of the major British media outlets have called the vote for an exit.

Here’s the chart:

To follow along as results roll in live, check out Business Insider’s live-blog.

