Just in case you missed it, gold had a terrible November.

And December is off to a pretty rough start as well. It’s not doing much today, but it got utterly worked over yesterday, falling close to levels not seen since June.

If Wall Street’s forecast for 2014 comes true — that we’re finally about to get some normalcy — expect more pain ahead.

