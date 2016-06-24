GOLD IS ROCKETING HIGHER

Investors are fleeing to safety as the United Kingdom edges closer to leaving the European Union.

As of 10:45 p.m. ET, gold has soared 2.96% to roughly $1,300 an ounce. The precious metal had dived as low as $1,255 an ounce at 6 p.m. ET.

The jump comes as the UK closes in on a possible exit from the European Union. As of publish time “Leave” is up 51.5% to 48.5% for “Remain.”

To follow along as results roll in live, check out Business Insider’s live-blog.

NOW WATCH: These secret codes let you access hidden iPhone features



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.