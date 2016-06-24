Gold is rallying as Brexit worries return

Photo by ESA – Stephane Corvaja via Getty Images

Gold is rallying, lifted by what looks set to be an incredibly close result in the UK referendum on Britain’s future in Europe.

As at 10.40am AEST (1.40am BST), the spot gold price currently sits at US$1268.91, up for 1.09% for the session.

With close to one million votes counted in the EU referendum, “leave” currently leads by just over 3,000 votes.

