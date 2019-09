The uncertainty created by a possible air strike in Syria is doing that thing to global markets where assets that thrive on nervousness do well and stocks go down.

US markets fell (after being up early in the day) and now Japan is down as well.

Here’s the Nikkei:

Meanwhile, gold is at a 1-month high.

