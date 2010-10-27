Gold Is Looking Really Ugly Again, And The Yen May Finally Be Ready To Tank

One-by-one the no-brainer quantitative easing plays (gold, 10-year bonds, 30-year bonds, the Swiss Franc, etc.) are beginning to succumb.



Earlier we mentioned the 10-year breaking through its downtrend.

Gold is looking really ugly as well right now.

And will the yen follow suit? After hitting an all-time-historic-high against the dollar yesterday, it suddenly looks vulnerable as this chart from ForexLive suggets:

Kyle Bass may finally get a discount on his mortgage.

As for equities… they’re down, but not wildly so. 40 off on the Dow? Snooze.

