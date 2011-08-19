The Gold Boom Takes On A New Shape

Joe Weisenthal

Gold’s run continues to astound, and in fact it’s the performance of gold that makes this bout of deflationary crisis so much different than 2008.

Regardless, the shape of the gold rally has clearly changed in recent days, as it begins to take on that parabolic shape that silver took in earlier this year before it collapse.

Here’s a long term look, via FinViz:

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

gold moneygame-us