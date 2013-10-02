Gold Is Getting Crushed

A series of big sales this morning has shaved nearly $US40 off the price of an ounce of gold since around 8 AM ET.

The metal is down 3% from yesterday, trading right around $US1287.

“Hearing from London contact of a major US fund rebalancing in gold. Chart below shows prior 10 days with 10-minute volume bar,” says Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak. “You can see this morning’s heavy volume contrasts to the aftermath of the FOMC meeting of 9/18 when gold jumped.”

