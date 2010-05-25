Gold Is Flat But It's Surging

So everyone’s freaking out today. What’s gold doing? Not much.



But, we wouldn’t be surprised if in fact gold bulls were heartened by the move, because it’s not getting dumped. In some of the recent big swoons, investors dumped gold along with everything else for the “safety” or at least liquidity of dollars and yen. Today, they’re not doing that.

