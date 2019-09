After yesterday’s big plunge gold is up about $10/oz. today.



But that gain is not as big as the gain in equities, which are surging.

This is rare: in recent days on these big dollar-down/stocks-up days, gold has been up even more. You’d think that after yesterday’s gain it would be even more springloaded, but nope.

