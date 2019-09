It keeps happening. Every time it looks like gold is about to bounce back, and break to new highs, it fails and gets slapped down. After getting about $1420, it’s now sliding again.



And of course, if you were to look at gold priced in equities, it’d be even worse.

Via KITCO:

