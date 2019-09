Gold is having a killer day right now, currently up $30 (2.75%) to $1120 an ounce. The weak dollar is providing much of the support.

All commodities are generally having a great day. Silver is up 4.4% to $16.13 an ounce, up $0.68.

Futures of platinum, copper, and palladium are all up significantly as well.



Photo: kitco

