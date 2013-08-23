Here's Who Will Buy The Gold IPhone

One of the features of Apple’s next iPhone, which most people are calling the iPhone 5S, is that you’ll have the option to get it in a gold-champagne colour.

When the news of the gold iPhone broke this week, it immediately sparked a controversy. A gold gadget? How tacky! Steve Jobs would never let that happen!

And so on.

But it is happening, according to several plugged-in Apple reporters. The question now is, will people buy it? And what kind of people are most interested in a gold-coloured iPhone?

We conducted a Google consumer trends survey of 1,000 people in the U.S. to get those answers. The survey is a tool from Google that polls people throughout the country and returns demographic information like age, location, and income about the respondents to the pollster.

Our question was simple: “Would you buy a gold-coloured iPhone if Apple made one?”

Here’s what we found.

First thing’s first. Out of the 1,000 people polled, 82% said they would not buy a gold iPhone:

Google Consumer Surveys

15.8% of males polled said they’d buy a gold iPhone:

Google Consumer Surveys

But it looks like females are slightly more likely to buy one:

Breaking things down by age, 18 to 24-year-olds are the most likely to buy a gold iPhone. It looks like this thing will appeal mostly to a younger crowd:

25 to 34-year-olds are the least likely to buy a gold iPhone. The 65+ demographic was actually slightly lower, but the sample size was very small:

Rural residents are more likely to be interested in the gold iPhone:

Google Consumer Surveys

Urban residents aren’t as hot on the idea:

Google Consumer Surveys

Conclusion:

For U.S. consumers, it looks like the gold iPhone 5S will mostly appeal to the younger crowd. But overall, most people aren’t too hot on the idea of a gold iPhone. White or black it is, then.