SLOW MOTION: See What Happens To A Gold IPhone 5S When You Shoot It With A Sniper Rifle

Apple’s

Gold iPhone 5S’s are so rare— they’re has sold out until October — that people are bidding up to

$10,000 for them on eBay.

We showed you a lucky handful of people who snagged one when they first went on sale last Friday … but one of them landed in the hands of Richard Ryan, a video blogger who specialises in slow motion video of things being destroyed by gunfire.

This week’s edition: The gold iPhone gets shot with a Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle.

Ryan initially puts the gold iPhone to the drop test on dirt, concrete, and a into a bowl of water. To Apple’s credit, the phone keeps working. But the phone fails the 50 calibre speeding bullet test. There’s a Google Glass video too, if you want the first-person-shooter view.

See the video below. Spoiler alert:The iPhone loses.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.