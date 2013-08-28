GOLD IPHONE 5S PHOTOS

As we get closer (and closer) to Apple’s actual launch event for the iPhone 5S, we’re getting more (and more) leaked images of the phone.

The latest leak is a hands-on video from AppAdvice with the gold iPhone and the iPhone 5C, which is the low-cost iPhone.

If you haven’t seen what Apple’s gold iPhone is going to look like, this is a pretty clear video.

We did screengrabs of the video because it’s easier/quicker to look at the images that way. You can see the video here, or flip through our gallery. Use the arrow keys on your keyboard to blast through the pictures if you go the gallery route.

