Gold IPhones Are Going For $US1,800 On EBay

Today was the first day the iPhone 5C and 5S went on sale at the Apple Store and it was no surprise that around 11 a.m. this morning, Apple called it:it was sold out of the 5S, the top-of-the-line iPhone that boasts the fingerprint scanner.

Even harder to find? The gold iPhone 5S.

So we took to eBay to see if anyone was selling one, and found 1,469 listings.

Here are some of the ones we saw:

This gold iPhone 5S is selling for $US1799.99. The text on the phone in the photo says “you are bidding on the phone in the box, not this one.”

Here’s one going for $US1100.00:

This gold iPhone 5S is being auctioned off instead of being listed for a set price. At the time of this post, it was up to $US202.50, though we suspect that won’t last long:

While iPhones are notoriously hard to get your hands on the day they go on sale, the gold iPhone has inspired a hunt, and eBay sellers are acting quick to cash in.

