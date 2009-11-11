Gold Investors Beware The Hyperdeflationary Black Swan

Perhaps gold investors are suffering the blues of too much good news since breaking out to the upside, north of the magic 1,000$ an ounce. Inflation being the big macroeconomic risk that everyone is looking for, might just be the real disappointment.

For most of the last three decades we have been conditioned to drive/manage by looking in the rear view mirror. The last big black swan event of the 70’s related to the interest rate spike never replayed itself out a second time around. In the years ahead the unexpected might just be the norm and an extraordinary event could actually lead us to a hyper-deflationary black swan.



