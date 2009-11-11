Gold Investors Beware The Hyperdeflationary Black Swan

Zero Hedge

Perhaps gold investors are suffering the blues of too much good news since breaking out to the upside, north of the magic 1,000$ an ounce. Inflation being the big macroeconomic risk that everyone is looking for, might just be the real disappointment.

For most of the last three decades we have been conditioned to drive/manage by looking in the rear view mirror. The last big black swan event of the 70’s related to the interest rate spike  never replayed itself out a second time around. In the years ahead the unexpected might just be the norm and an extraordinary event could actually lead us to a hyper-deflationary black swan.

Read the whole thing at Zero Hedge >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.