Gold In The House Of Morgan

Mercenary Links Roundup for Monday, Feb 7th (below the jump).



02-07 Monday

J.P. Morgan to Accept Gold as Collateral – WSJ.com

Sector Performance This Earnings Season Corporate insiders steadfastly bearish Mark Hulbert – MarketWatch

Foreclosure king could end up in the biggest house of all Cash Buyers Boost Battered Housing Markets – WSJ.com

Foreign Islamists Get Little Support in Egypt – WSJ.com Google Executive in Egypt Is Free – WSJ.com 70% Of Egypt’s Employed Work For The Government | zero hedge Egypt Credit Risk Falls to Lowest Since Start of Protests as Crisis Eases

The Secrets Of Equity Investing Buy and Hold Coming Back?

Nonrevolving consumer credit outstanding at record high | The Big Picture Credit-Card Debt Up for First Time Since 2008 – Real Time Economics – WSJ EconomPic: Has Re-Leveraging Begun?

Obama tries to woo business, slams burdensome tax | Reuters Chipotle Under Scrutiny for Illegal Workers – WSJ.com

Gasoline Inventories Increase to Most Since 1990 in Survey Oil driller Ensco to buy rival Pride for $7.3 billion | Reuters Chesapeake Energy Sets Asset Sales – WSJ.com India Solar Rules Burn U.S. – WSJ.com

Bernanke Bets Commodities Won’t Fan Inflation Concern Yes, world food prices are higher because of speculation The Fed’s Role In Recent Food Price Ignited Revolutions Spengler: Food and failed Arab states

Leaving Profit on the Restaurant Table – WSJ.com Goldman Sachs Nears Deal for Applebee’s Franchisee – WSJ.com

Commodities to Beat Emerging Market Stocks in 2011, SocGen Says Perth Area Declared Disaster Zone as Bushfires Rage Near City Sugar Shortage Looms as Storm Ruins Australian Crop

Chinese Steel Drill-Pipe Exporters to Face U.S. Dumping Duties Chinese Demand Lifts U.S. Wood Sales – WSJ.com Liu Wen, Ex-Dow Scientist, Guilty of Selling Secrets in China

Sterling is vulnerable to reversal of fortune Rising Treasury yields support dollar US seeks Brazil’s support on renminbi

Meredith Whitney’s Muni Bond Prediction Draws Scrutiny – NYTimes.com In Europe, an Effort to Shed Light on Short-Selling – NYTimes.com

AOL Buys Huffington Post for $315 Million – NYTimes.com Huffington and Lerer Proved a Winning Team – NYTimes.com

Bharti Plans Africa Tower Companies After $9.7 Billion Buy – Bloomberg Former Philippine defence Chief Reyes Kills Himself – Bloomberg Russia Expels Journalist Who Covered WikiLeaks Cables – NYTimes.com

Microsoft Said to Seek Tech Prowess by Shuffling Management – Bloomberg Berkowitz throws the gauntlet in the battle over St. Joe – Fortune Finance Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Swings to $780 Million Loss – WSJ.com

Rooster Kills Man Attending Cockfight « CBS Los Angeles ~ ~

