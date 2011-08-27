Gold Climbs Back To $1800

We’re back at $1800.



Gold fell over $200 per ounce earlier this week, after weeks of chatter about a gold bubble. That was its sharpest decline in 25 years.

But some investors are speculating that gold prices are still on the rise. Edel Tully, a precious metal strategist for UBS, said, “The general consensus is that gold prices will be higher by year-end, but people aren’t prepared to buy yet, for fear of catching a falling knife.”

