The Complete Guide To How Hedge Funds Are Trading Gold Right Now

Last quarter was a big one for gold investments.
Almost every hedge fund manager we follow increased or opened a stake in some form of gold, whether it be an ETF or a gold mining company.
Even gold sceptics like Julian Robertson are now following the yellow brick road.
But of course some people also sold some of their gold holdings.
Latest moves:
- Opened a stake in SPDR Gold Trust: ~$11.4 M; 100,000 shares.
- Previous gold holdings: None in 2Q
Latest moves:
- Opened a stake in SPDR Gold Trust: ~$247 million (2,165,000 shares).
- Previous gold holdings: None in 2Q
Latest moves:
- Opened a stake in SPDR Gold Trust: ~$266 million (~2,100,000 shares).
- Previous gold holdings: None in 2Q
Latest moves:
- Opened a stake in SPDR Gold Trust: ~$15 million (115,000 shares).
- Previous gold holdings: None in 2Q
Latest moves:
- Opened a stake in IAMGOLD (~$14 M; 800,000 shares) and Yamana (~$27 M; 2,396,000 shares).
- Enlarged stakes in previous holdings Barrick Gold ~$10 M (~800,000 shares) and Newmont Mining ~$15 M (250,000 shares).
- Decreased stake GLD by ~$215 M (~2 million shares) to ~585 M (~4.5 million shares)
- Sold out of Goldcorp (~$31 M; 725,000 shares) and Agnico Eagles Mines (~$28 M; 475,000 shares).
Latest moves:
- Opened stakes in Goldcorp (~$3.3 M; 77,432 shares) and Newmont Mining (~$4.9M; 78,776 shares), Seabridge Gold ($665,000; 23,200 shares), Golden Star ($186,000; 37,623 shares).
- Maintained stakes in Agnico Eagle, Allied Nevada Gold, Eldorado, SPDR Gold Trust and Gold Fields.
Latest moves:
- Opened a stake in New Gold $4.4 M (~656,000 shares)
- Decreased stake in SPDR Gold Trust ~32 M ( ~400,000 shares) to take stake to ~$700 M; ~4.6 million shares
- Sold out of Gold Fields, Golden Star, Iamgold
- Maintained stakes in Seabridge Gold (~10 M; ~340,000 shares), Allied Nevada (~56 M; ~2 million shares), Kinross (~$66 M; ~3.9 million shares), Novagold (~$112M; ~ 12 million shares)
Latest moves:
- Opened a stake in Novagold ($11.3 M; 10,000,000 shares) and US Gold Corporation $119,000 (24,190 shares).
- Maintained stakes in Eldorado Gold, Goldcorp Inc, Golden Minerals, New Gold Inc, Newmont Mining, Agnico Eagle, and Royal Gold.
Latest moves:
- Enlarged stake in Barrick Gold by ~$6 million (~100,000 shares) to ~$11 M (~238,000 shares)
- Maintained stakes in Goldcorp (~$44 M; 36,650,000 shares) and Kinross Gold (~$1.5 M; 1,500,000 shares).
Latest moves:
- Decreased stake in Anglogold Ashanti (~2.7 million shares), though the value of his investment increased by ~$6 million to ~$1.89 billion.
- Maintained stakes in Barrick Gold (~$18.5 M; 400,000 shares), IAMGOLD (~$48 million; 2,700,000 shares) NovaGold (~$175 M; 20,181,818 shares), SPDR Gold Trust (~$4 M; 31,500,000 shares), Gold Fields LTD(~$367 M; 24,050,000 shares), Randgold(~$50 M; 495,000 shares) and Kinross Gold Corp (~$620 M; ~33,000,000).
