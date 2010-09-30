Gold Is Starting To Climb The List Of Greatest Bubbles Ever

Is gold a bubble? At the very least, its performance is starting to challenge some of the greatest bubbles ever known.
Just take a look at this awesome chart below from sharelynx via Pragmatic Capitalism.
Gold (and silver) are up over 400% in the latest bull run. That’s approaching the level of the 1929 Dow Jones bubble.
Still, even if gold is a bubble, history shows that bubbles can run much, much higher than gold has done so far. Just check out Amazon:
Photo: Sharelynx
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.