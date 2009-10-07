Gold Goes Nuts!

Another crazy day, with gold acting particularly nuts.



Bloomberg: Gold futures climbed as high as $1,038 an ounce in New York, topping the previous record of $1,033.90 in March 2008. The spot price headed for a ninth straight annual gain, the longest rally since at least 1948. The dollar fell as much as 0.6 per cent against a basket of six major currencies.

“Gold is acting like the ultimate currency,” said Chip Hanlon, president of Delta Global Advisors Inc. in Huntington Beach, California. “Central banks are following the same monetary course and trying to stimulate and inflate their way back to growth. Everyone’s concerned about the dollar, but it’s not like you can hate the dollar and fall in love with the euro or the yen.”

