GOLD GOES INTO A DEATH CROSS

Gold — which has been falling falling precipitously — has gone into a death cross, according to FT.
Technical analysts believe that when this happens it means that the price has totally broken down, and that the trap floor has opened up.
Here’s a chart of spot gold prices. You can see that the moving average lines are about to cross, as the blue line prepares to dive below the red.
Remember, gold has been falling for essentially two reasons.
- Real interest rates are on the rise, as the crisis ends. Historically, gold outperforms when real interest rates are falling or extremely low. The normalization is not helpful to gold.
- Volatility is on the decline. Gold does well when people are fearful. Again, too, the fading of crises around the world is a gold killer.
