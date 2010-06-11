Gold Gets Whacked As Signs Pile Up That Sentiment Reversal Is Under Way

Joe Weisenthal

We’d caution that you shouldn’t extrapolate anything from less than one hour of trading, but we’ll do so anyway, just to point out a few things you might want to pay attention to, as you look for signs of whether this bounce is real or not.

First, currencies: Both the euro (and more importantly) the Aussie dollar are riding big upswings. Jim Rogers, who has timed currency very well, is now a bill.

Gold is down pretty hard (last night Dennis Gartman, who has been a gold bull, revealed that he’s gotten cautious.)

Stocks are up pretty big, as are key industrial commodity names we’ve been following, notably palladium which is riding a four-day winning streak. Meanwhile oil is now above $76, a nice move, the VIX is down, and of course stocks are surging.

chart

Photo: KITCO

 

On the other hand: check out the 12 signs that the bull market is finished >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.